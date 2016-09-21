Derek does run in honour of his dad

A South Shields man completed this year’s Great North Run in honour of his dad.

David Steele, 61, finished the 13.1-mile challenge in two hours and ten minutes, running for his dad who had Parkinson’s.

He joined more than 300 other s who were taking part to raise funds for research into Parkinson’s, a progressive neurological condition for which there is no cure.

Paul Jackson-Clark, director of fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “I would like to thank Derek for running for research into Parkinson’s and I hope his experience will inspire others to sign up to the run next year.”

The Parkinson’s UK team of runners aim was to raise a combined £150,000 to support and accelerate innovative research into new and better treatments as there have been no major advances in Parkinson’s treatments in the last decade.