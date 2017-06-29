Devastated family of murdered teacher Julie Parkin pay heartfelt tribute to their 'perfect child'

The devastated family of murdered teacher Julie Parkin have paid tribute to to their 'perfect child'

The 39-year-old mum-of-two, known as Jules, was found with fatal knife injuries at her home in Kirkwall Close, Castletown, at 12.10am on Tuesday.

A statement released by Mrs Parkin's family read: "Julie was the best person anyone could ever meet.

"She was the perfect child.

"She was beautiful inside and out and she brought something special to everyone she met.

"We are all utterly devastated.

"Her children are devastated.

"It is so tragic and we can't ever understand why anyone would do this.

"We would like to thank the school for their support.

"The teachers and kids have been brilliant and their support means so much to us.

"Julie was like a Mam to them all.

"Everyone who has been in touch, we thank you for your kind words, it really has been a comfort for us at this hugely difficult time."

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Floral tributes have been left on the front lawn of the property, where a forensic tent is erected behind a police cordon.

And the gates at West Boldon Primary School, where Mrs Parkin taught in Year 3 and 4, were turned into a shrine to the popular teacher



Officers leading the investigation say they believe it to be a “domestic incident” between people who know each other, while extra officers have been put on patrol to reassure residents.