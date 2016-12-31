Devoted couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

A South Tyneside couple who have always looked after each other have celebrated 60 years of happiness together.

Ken Bell, 80, and his wife Connie, 81, from Wilton Gardens South, Boldon, tied the knot on December 22, 1956 and celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary just before Christmas.

Ken and Connie Bell on their wedding day.

The couple were wed alongside Mrs Bell’s sister Elizabeth and her late husband Robert Walker, at All Saints Church, South Shields.

Six decades later, the devoted couple marked their milestone with a party which saw family and friends toast their happy marriage.

Mr Bell said: “We have had a lovely Christmas and a lovely diamond wedding anniversary.

“We have received a card from the Queen to say she was so pleased to know that we are celebrating our diamond wedding anniversary, which was lovely.

Ken and Connie Bell are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

“On Boxing Day we had all the family round to celebrate and we had a really good day.

“We also went for a high tea in Newcastle to celebrate.”

Mr Bell met his wife, then Connie Watling, at a dance held at the Ambulance Hall, in Tyne Dock, South Shields, in 1952.

Mr Bell is a former accountant at Swan Hunter and his wife is a former nurse.

They have two children - Deborah, 54, and Jason, 47.

Originally from South Shields, the pair moved to Boldon Colliery in 1960 and have one grandson, Daniel, 22.

In his younger days Mr Bell was well known on the North-East music circuit as the drummer in rock ‘n’ roll band The Tornados during the 1950s and 1960s.

To this day the pair say they enjoy a good party and maintain an active lifestyle.

Mr Bell said: “Over the years we have been to Yorkshire a lot and have also been to Cyprus a couple of times.

“I used to be a drummer in the Tordandos and still keep in touch with my old band members on Facebook.

“I like to keep active and we have been going to the gym at Temple Park since 2001.

“We go on the treadmills and the bikes about three times a week and we also do a lot of walking.

“I think everybody needs to keep active, it’s worth doing.”

He added: “We have had a nice life and have looked after each other.

“We just get on with things and our families have also looked after us.”