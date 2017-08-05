Diamond couple raise a glass to marriage milestone

Have your say

A devoted couple are celebrating 60 years of happiness on their Diamond Wedding Anniversary today.

May and Melvyn Moody met by chance at the Seaburn Fair when they were aged just 16 and 18 and have been together ever since.

Diamond Wedding couple Melvin and May Moody. Picture by FRANK REID

The pair now aged 80 and 82, from Wellands Lane, Whitburn, married on August 5, 1957, at St Mark’s Church in Millfield, Sunderland.

Mrs Moody, said: “When we were courting we used to go to the Marina Cinema on Fulwell Road.

“Melvyn went off to do his National Service with the Royal Horse Auxiliary, while I worked at Kennedy’s department store in Sunderland and, on the weekends, I would help his mother who has a business in Whitburn.

“Melvyn’s sister and I would often go to London and visit Melvyn while he was away. We then got married when I was 20 and Mevlyn was 22.

“We had a full wedding service and I had two bridesmaids.”

After they married, Melvyn took a job as a farm labourer in Whitburn and the pair lived at the Village Green where the had their eldest son Colin.

The couple stayed in the village for two years before moving when Melvyn got a job at Wheathall Farm in Sunderland.

The family then went on to have two other sons, Stephen and Michael, and moved to Marsden.

In his later years Melvyn also worked as a tractor driver before finally he took a job repairing cables.

Now happily retired, the couple have six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who all live locally.

Over the years the family enjoyed visiting agricultural shows and enjoyed going on holiday together.

On the secret to their long marriage, May added: “It’s just about sharing.

“We never fall out and have enjoyed raising the family together.”

The couple marked the occasion with a family party at the Little Haven Hotel in South Shields.