Dieting woman sheds 15 stone - more than half her body weight

Tegs Morris has more reasons than most to look forward to the New Year after shedding more than half her body weight

The 41-year-old from Whitburn dropped a staggering 10 dress sizes - from a size 34/36 to a 10/12, after loosing 15 stone which took her from 26stone 1.5lb to 11stone 3lb

Tegs says she owes her transformation to Slimming World, where she attends weekly classes at the New Crown pub in Mowbray Road, South Shields.

She was recently crowned the group’s ‘Miss Slinky’ winner for her impressive weight loss.

Tegs said: “I was already really looking forward to this Christmas and New Year and finally feeling comfortable enough in my own skin to enjoy socialising and perhaps finally wear the outfits I always dreamed of.

“Winning the title of Miss Slinky means I have even more to celebrate and I know this party season will be even more special.”

When I was bigger I often felt unhappy. Tegs Morris

Her new look means Tegs, who works for About Me Care And Support, has now new found confidence and can enjoy clothes shopping and looking in the mirror.

She also wants to encourage others join a group and lose weight

Tegs, who initially joined the slimming club in 2009, said: “When I was bigger I often felt quite unhappy. I didn’t like what I saw when I looked in the mirror. I hated shopping for clothes and I felt self-conscious most of the time.

“While sometimes it’s still hard to remember that the slim woman in the mirror is me, things are completely different now and I feel much more confident than I used to. I never thought anyone would ever describe me as ‘slinky’.

“Being voted for by the other people in the group is lovely because it’s thanks to them that I’ve been able to lose the weight. I was very nervous when I first walked through the doors of the group because I expected everyone to judge me, but I needn’t have worried because everyone was so friendly and welcoming.

Tegs has also become more active and regularly enjoys walking, caving, hiking, and biking.

Sharon Simpson, who runs the New Crown group, hopes Tegs’s story will inspire others.

She said: “Whether you’ve got a little or a lot of weight to lose, slimming down can make a big difference to how you feel about yourself and really boost your confidence.

“She’s happier, healthier and fitter than ever. The group love hearing about her recipes. She’s a fabulous cook.”

The New Crown group meets every Wednesday at 7pm. For more information call Sharon on 07765 253 342.

SIDEBAR

Dieting doesn’t have to mean giving up your favourite foods.

Tegs follows the organisation’s Food Optimising healthy eating plan and was amazed to discover that she didn’t have stick to boring choices.

Tegs explained: “I actually eat the same things now as before – curries, roast dinners, pasta dishes – but they’re all made from scratch and I still eat out too –I just make healthier choices like having pasta with a tomato and vegetable sauce instead of meals that are fried or covered in creamy sauces or dressings.”

Describing herself as a ‘socialite who loved drinking’ Tegs’s diet has now been transformed.

Before:

- Lots of junk.

- A family bag of crisps.

- A full packet of biscuits and huge bar of chocolate.

- Driving 15 minutes from Tesco to home a pack of mini savoury eggs or pork pies and then drying food for lunch.

- She’d skip breakfast and lunch and eat rubbish all night.

- Cook at batch of cakes and eat them all.

Now:

- Breakfast is either a fruit yogurt and cereal or a cooked full English.

- Lunch revolves around different kinds of salads.

- Evening meals range from chillies to curries and Oriental food.

- Lots of exercise, Tegs says she will trying ‘absolutely anything’.