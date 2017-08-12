Dinosaur draws crowds at Jarrow shopping centre

Have your say

Youngsters at a South Tyneside shopping centre came face to face with a dinosaur in a free summer of entertainment.

The Viking Centre in Jarrow brought in the 16-foot Triceratops model as part of its ‘Terrific Thursday’ summer holiday programme of free events for kids.

The summer has already seen magic shows and were taken back to prehistoric times during dinosaur day.

A spokeswoman for the centre said: “It is planned that our ‘Terrific Thursdays’ will be a permanent fixture in the shopping centre’s calendar and look forward to seeing our young visitors enjoy the free entertainment.”

Next Thursday, there Professor Brian Llewellyn will bring his Punch and Judy show to the centre.

The traditional puppet shows will be performed at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Face Painter Marilyn will also be on hand with free face painting.

For children who always had a hankering from the Big Top, Back Street Circus will introduce wannabe performers a taste of life in the big ring with circus skills workshops on Thursday, August 24 at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3pm.

The last Terrific Thursday of the holiday will be a fun craft day when creative kids can make and take crafts that they can take back to school with them – ready for the new term.

The sessions take place from 11am to 3pm