Discover how you can get crafty in South Tyneside this Christmas

Craft enthusiasts can get creative this Christmas as The Customs House launches a range of new masterclasses.

Several artists are leading workshops in the Port of Tyne Gallery as part of its Take Part programme of events in October, November and December.

Masterclasses are held at least once a month and give people the chance to learn new skills and try techniques in a friendly environment.

Gallery learning officer Lesley Guy said: “Our masterclasses are run by experienced artists who are very generous with their time and materials.

“They’re ideal for people who are interested in trying something a little bit different and are held in a beautiful setting overlooking the river.”

The first masterclass is about making ceramic decorations and is being led by Di Rutledge, from Oriyoko Pottery in North Shields, on Saturday, October 28, from 11am to 4pm.

Angela Reed, from South Shields-based Creative Calligraphy, is running a calligraphy workshop on Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, and a material illumination workshop will take place on Saturday, November 25, from 11am to 4pm, with artist Paddy Killer.

Kay Henderson and Miranda Peterson will then hold Christmas wreath making sessions on Saturday, December 9, and Saturday, December 16, between 11am and 3pm.

Tickets for sessions with Di Rutledge and Paddy Killer are £35 and sessions with Angela Reed and Kay Henderson and Miranda Peterson are £25. To book call the box office on 0191 454 1234. “