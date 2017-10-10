Discover the joy of ballet as a new production of The Nutcracker comes to South Shields

Glitz and glamour is coming to the Customs House with a dazzling production of The Nutcracker by the Russian National Ballet.

The iconic show will delight families with glittering costumes and music by Russian composer Pyotr I Tchaikovsky, when it takes to the stage in South Shields at 7pm on Tuesday, November 7.

The Nutcracker by Russian National Ballet.

The new production is a vibrant classical ballet, which is set to sprinkle a little magic in the run-up to Christmas.

Written by ETA Hoffman, The Nutcracker features musical classics including Waltz of the Flowers and Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The ballet follows the adventures of a young girl, Marie, who is given a Nutcracker doll for Christmas and enters a dreamlike land of magic, where she soon discovers the Nutcracker prince.

Set designer Lubov Sidelnikova said: “The Nutcracker is a delightful and kind fairytale with a gemstone of Tchaikovsky’s music.

“I wanted to embed the set design of the ballet as the perfect dream of a flawless world where everyone is happy and good always triumphs over evil.

“People are always trying to beautify their life and through beauty, we try to create harmony and joy.

“In the set design of The Nutcracker, I tried to create a sense of lightness and convey a celebration mood.”

The Russian National Ballet has entertained thousands of people over the years with a variety of high-quality productions, including Swan Lake, Giselle, Sleeping Beauty and Don Quixote.

Every attempt is made to ensure these classics are accessible to all, with the sets and costume design, as well as informative programmes, helping newcomers to enjoy the performance as much as seasoned ballet fans.

Tickets, priced from £18, are available from the box office on 0191 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk