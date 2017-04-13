Discover the joys of sailing at club open day

People who have ever dreamed of sailing out on to the open water are being invited along to an open day in South Tyneside to try out the sport.

South Shields Sailing Club is opening its doors to people looking to try their hand at sailing on Saturday, May 6.

The day will be held at the club in South Shields in May.

Those looking to take part in the free day are invited to come along to the club house on River Drive in South Shields from 10am to 4pm.

The day will see members of the club take visitors out on the boats during taster sessions so they can experience sailing firsthand.

Individuals and families are welcome to come along on the day which will be followed by a social evening after 4pm.

Commodore Jason Riby said he hopes the day will encourage new members to sign up.

He said: “The day is something we have done in the past but we are being a bit more proactive this year, as what we want to do is provide people with a taster of what can get from sailing on and off the water.

“We want people to experience getting out onto the water and a number of members will be there to take people out during three sessions on the day.”

The day will also incorporate training sessions which will see them learn sailing skills.

Jason added: “We recognise that people, can’t just take up sailing - you need to have some knowledge - so we are also holding training sessions on the day as well as in June and July.

“We hope the day will attract more active members to the club.”

The club currently has 90 members, but said it has the capacity to double that figure.

Anyone wishing to join the club will pay an annual fee of £105 and boats are available to rent for £20.

The club house can also store boats for a charge of £50.

This summer, the club are also running RYA Level 1 and Level 2 sailing courses for beginners.

Jason added: “Sailing is quite a time consuming sport, but it is also very relaxing, as you leave the beach to go out on the water away from the rest of the world.”

The day is open to adults and children, with junior member starting form the age of eight.

New member Laura Bell said: “I need time on the water to get more confident as a sailor so these sessions are just what I need.”

To register for a sailing session visit: www.soshields-sailing.co.uk