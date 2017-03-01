Do you have the naked ambition to take part in the North East Skinny Dip?

Are you daring enough to bare all and join in the North East Skinny Dip?

Entries are now being taken for this year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, September 24, at one of the region’s top coastal beauty spots.

Jax Higginson

The annual dawn dash into the sea, which has attempted to break records with its numbers, is led by Whitburn woman Jax Higginson as she helps rase money for mental health charity Mind through the NESD.

She said: “It is about celebrating life and nature and our own, unique, physical bodies.

“It is about taking a risk and embracing a moment of pure joy and freedom.

“And most importantly it is about coming together and supporting each other in this crazy life.

“Since 2012 we have collectively raised over £25,000 to strengthen the work of this incredible charity in the hope that one day we may all walk free of our steuggles with mental health.

“NESD continues to thrive.

“Last year saw more than 400 dippers take to the water.

“If you have joined us before you will understand that there is no better way to give thanks for the summer and welcome the winter than stripping down to skin at sunrise and running wild and free into the North Sea with hundreds of other people. “If you have not, now is your chance.

“At previous events we have been blessed with clear skies and stunning views.

“We will gather post-skinny dip to share our experiences and hold the buzz and fill our cold but happy and oh-so-proud tummies with hot drinks and food.”

The dip will take place on the sand behind Druridge Bay Country Park, in Northumberland, just before 7am, with participants asked to arrive in plenty of time.

The Magic Hat Cafe, which turns food destined for the landfill because it is misshapen or damaged and operates on a pay-as-you-feel basis, will provide us with a breakfast barbecue, while North Shore Coffee will provide us with hot drinks.

Pre-dip on-site camping is available on the Saturday for £7.50 per person and caravans and campervans are welcome to find a space in the car park.

NESD is a ticketless event, but there is a requirement to register with a £12 pledge.

Organisers say there are limited public transport options for arrival on Saturday night and none on the Sunday morning.

The team encourage sponsorship and are in the process of setting up a fundraising page.

For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/northeastskinnydip onto www.northeastskinnydip.co.uk or follow @northeastskinny on Twitter.