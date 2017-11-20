Dog freed from hole in South Shields after four hour rescue mission by firefighters

A team of firefighters spent four hours digging and lifting rocks to reach a terrier after it became trapped down a hole.
The crew from South Shields Fire Station were called to an area of land off John Reid Road, a short distance from their base, just before 7.30pm yesterday when Fizz got stuck underground.
Another appliance from Hebburn was also called in to help.
The team used spades to move a large quality of earth and rubble before using specialist breaking, lifting and rescue equipment to move several large boulders out of the way.
A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "This allowed access to an underground void where a dog had become trapped.
"Four hours later Fizz, the Patterdale terrier, was then lifted to safety, uninjured and re-united with its owner."
Almost Done!
Registering with Shields Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.