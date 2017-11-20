Dog freed from hole in South Shields after four hour rescue mission by firefighters

A team of firefighters spent four hours digging and lifting rocks to reach a terrier after it became trapped down a hole.

The crew from South Shields Fire Station were called to an area of land off John Reid Road, a short distance from their base, just before 7.30pm yesterday when Fizz got stuck underground.

The firefighters drafted in a host of tools to help in the task. Photo by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Another appliance from Hebburn was also called in to help.

The team used spades to move a large quality of earth and rubble before using specialist breaking, lifting and rescue equipment to move several large boulders out of the way.

A spokeswoman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "This allowed access to an underground void where a dog had become trapped.

"Four hours later Fizz, the Patterdale terrier, was then lifted to safety, uninjured and re-united with its owner."

Fizz's owner with his dog in his arms after the hole was opened up.

Officers worked to remove a large amount of earth to open up the hole. Photo by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

The call out involved moving several large boulders out of the way. Photo by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.