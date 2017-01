A four-year-old dog has been rescued by firefighters after falling between rocks.

The Shih Tzu had been running near Trow Point Rocks when it fell down a gap between the rocks and became stuck at about 2pm, today.

Two crews from South Shields were called to help.

A firefighter was able to put the dog into a special dog bag and lift it to safety before reuniting it, with its owner.

It is not believed the dog was injured in the ordeal.