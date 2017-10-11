Double-decker bus classroom gets safety green light

An outdoor classroom for youngsters in South Tyneside has been given the safety go-ahead.

Westoe Crown Primary School, based in Sea Winnings Way, South Shields, is using a double-decker bus for lessons in an innovative move.

Pupils came up with the double-decker bus idea, according to school headteacher Steven Price.

The school has worked with the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) to ensure strict safety measures were put in place to make it a safe place to learn.

School headteacher Steven Price said: “The double-decker bus idea was generated by our children.

“They loved the idea of learning in an unusual space.

“So we decided we would set up a double decker bus in which younger children could learn about letters and sounds in small groups.

“A dedicated, specialist teacher has been allocated to the role of ‘bus driver’ and small groups of children access the bus throughout the school day.

“The teacher also invites parents onto the bus before and after the school day to give them advice about how they can support their child’s learning at home.

“Of course, it’s heightened enthusiasm for learning letters and sounds – everyone wants to learn on the double decker bus, including staff!”

TWFRS watch manager Ian Gicquel and Stephen Bell, health and safety business partner (schools) from BT South Tyneside, ensured the safety measures were put in place.

Mr Price added: “A big thank you to Ian and Stephen for helping us to make this unique, unusual project safe and workable; helping us to formulate fire plans, risk assessments and guiding us in implementing control measures to make this environment safe for all.”