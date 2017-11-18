Double exhibition is big draw at South Shields gallery

Two new exhibitions in South Tyneside are celebrating drawing in all its forms.

Former curator Esen Kaya has returned to The Port of Tyne Gallery at The Customs House, South Shields, to curate Drawing Close - which runs from today.

The work of Sabina Sallis

It features work by Newcastle-based artist Sabina Sallis in the Main Gallery and internationally-recognised textile artist Paddy Killer in the Upper Fusion Gallery.

Drawing is the bedrock of Sabina’s art - which also encompasses video, installation, performance, painting, photography and objects.

Her exhibition is inspired by the Voynich manuscript, an illustrated 15 th century codex hand-written in an unknown writing system, thought to have been composed in Northern Italy during the Italian Renaissance.

Esen said: “It is fascinating because it is full of what appears to be information about a way of life back in that period that can’t be deciphered because of the unidentified language. It is, however, a fascinating pictorial document.”

Sabina's work

Sabina uses the illustrations in the mysterious medieval manuscript as a starting point for her work - entitled Voynich Series - which includes drawings on large circular boards, a moving sculpture, video and photography.

Originally from Poland, she is undertaking a practice-based PHD at Newcastle University’s School of Fine Art.

She said: “When I happened upon the Voynich manuscript I was really intrigued by it. It comes from Europe, so I was very drawn to that. I think everyone can engage with it.”

Paddy is showcasing work made over the past 30 years as well as newly-commissioned pieces, inspired by her interest in lace.

Paddy Killer's work

As well as drawing in the traditional sense, Paddy’s drawings have been fused into glass.

She will also be hosting a free artist talk and brunch on Sunday, November 26, from 11am to 1pm.

Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/artist-talk- and- brunch-with- paddy-killer- tickets-38728219146?aff=es2.

Paddy will also be leading a material illumination workshop on Saturday, February 24, from 11am to 4pm, inspired by her Drawn Thread Work – Samplers & Specimens exhibition.

Paddy Killer's work

The cost is £35 and is open to people aged 18 and over.

Bookings can be made via the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.

The exhibitions run until March 30, 2018.

Paddy Killer's work