Dozens leave tributes to 10-year-old Jak Fada as South Shields says goodbye

To his family, Jak Fada was one in a million.

The football-mad 10-year-old was laid to rest in South Shields yesterday - with dozens leaving heartfelt floral tributes and cards in his memory.

Floral tributes left in memory of Jak Fada.

He lost his life last week after suffering a ruptured heart artery.

The community mourned as one at the touching service - and at yesterday's funeral service, which took place at South Shields Football Club, a family poem to the South Shields and Newcastle fan was read out.

Fly High Baby

Jak died earlier this month, age 10.

My heart is pained and broken, I’m empty, lost inside

My poor baby boy has left me, and my tears I cannot hide.

No words can heal the pain I feel, no pictures bring him back

For heaven gained an angel, my darling little Jak.

Hundreds of people have paid tribute to Jak, who was a huge fan of South Shields FC.

No matter how much time goes on, when each day has its start

There’ll always be a part of him, lodged firmly in my heart.

So now jak ‘Fly High baby’, play football on that cloud

And mam and dad will carry on, with hope to do you proud.

Jak suffered a ruptured heart artery.

Fly high for your family, all left here to grieve,

The shock of losing one so small, is too hard to believe.

You were our ‘voice of reason’ when sometimes we were cross,

So this is so much pain for us, to think about our loss.

But we will always love you, even when we’re feeling down

You’ve broke a million hearts my son, in South Shields, your home town.

Many tributes contained the Mariners' signature claret and blue colours.

So many years have fallen, so many words been said,

so many tributes to you, so many verses read.

You’ll always be our baby boy, and we, your mam and dad.

Will tell this world that you dear Jak, are the best we’ve ever had.

Fly High Sweet Baby, forever in our hearts.