Drama Queens take residents on tour of top musical hits

An audience was taken on a whirlwind tour of top songs from the musicals at a special show.

The Workers’ Educational Association (WEA) adult education drama group the Drama Queens made a visit to the Haven Court social care unit in South Shields to offer residents the chance to watch Musical Mania.

The women have come so far as a group and they have pulled together to produce a professional and thoroughly entertaining piece of theatre. Kelly Ness

The show is described by the WEA as “a tour de force of well-known musicals with some less well known endings.”

It was performed solely by women as the group are based at Women’s Health in South Tyneside (WHIST), a community centre in the heart of South Tyneside committed to improving the health, well being, education and quality of life of women living in the area.

Cast were decked out in full bespoke costumes designed and made by students on the WEA Stage Production course also led by the organisation’s tutor Kelly Ness, who also tutors the drama group.

Kelly said: “The women have come so far as a group and they have pulled together to produce a professional and thoroughly entertaining piece of theatre.”

David Johnson, who works at the care home and runs its internal radio station, gave a special shout out to WEA and interviewed the Drama Queen’s stage manager on the production of the show in the build up to the performance.

The WEA says it hopes to work more closely with hospitals south of the Tyne in the future to offer more adult education experiences and opportunities.

Anyone who would like to find out more about the groups or adult education opportunities in South Shields can email northeast@wea.org.uk, call (0191) 212 6100 or visit www.wea.org.uk.