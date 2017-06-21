Dreamboats and Petticoats musical stars visit South Tyneside diner as inspiration for Sunderland show

A trip to a city ice cream parlour was just the ticket for Dreamboat show stars.

Dreamboats and Petticoats the Musical has returned to celebrate ten years of the multi-million selling albums that inspired the Olivier Award-nominated musical and will be on at the Sunderland Empire all this week until Saturday.

Cast members Elizabeth Carter, who plays Laura, and Alistair Higgins, who plays Bobby, took a nostalgic trip to 50s American-themed ice cream parlour, Tutti Frutti in Whitburn, to get into the swing of the decade.

Ashleigh Turnock recently took over the business with its vintage touch last year and was delighted to welcome the cast who tucked into some of the treats on offer from ice cream sundaes to American hot dogs in one the cosy booths accompanied by rock ‘n’ roll music.

Set in 1961, emotions are running high as young musicians Norman and Bobby compete to win a national songwriting competition – and, more importantly, the attention of the gorgeous Sue.

But when Bobby discovers that shy Laura is no slouch on the piano, love and rock‘n’roll fame beckons.

Written by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, the writers behind TV classics Goodnight Sweetheart, Birds of a Feather and Shine On Harvey Moon, the show features classic tracks from Roy Orbison, The Shadows, Eddie Cochran, Billy Fury.

Dreamboats and Petticoats The Musical is produced by Bill Kenwright and Laurie Mansfield.

Tickets for the show are available in person at the Box Office, the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland.