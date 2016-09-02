Drink-driver sped up when he saw police officer standing in the middle of Hebburn road

A drunk driver who sped up when he saw a police officer in the middle of the road has been banned from the roads.

Magistrates heard David Anderson, 32, put his foot down and sped around Pc Michael Burrows when he tried to stop him in a cul-de-sac in Hebburn.

I stood in the middle of the road and gestured for the car to stop. He sped up and drove around me, then sped off Pc Michael Burrows

Prosecutor Stephen Davies told magistrates in Sunderland that the incident took place in Bicester Grove at about 4.45am, on Monday, August, 15, 2015.

The court heard police were in the street to speak to a female on an unrelated matter, when members of the public drew Pc Burrows’s attention to a blue Nissan Qashqai.

Pc Burrows told the court: “I saw the blue Nissan slowly reversing at the bottom of the cul-de-sac. It started to move up towards myself in Biscester Grove.

“I stood in the middle of the road and gestured for the car to stop. He sped up and drove around me, then sped off. I was in full uniform, wearing my yellow hi-viz stab vest.

“Once that vehicle had driven off, I made enquiries as to the vehicle. I then went back to Biscester Grove to take a statement and saw the driver of the vehicle back in the street.

“He was drunk. He was slurring his words and I could smell intoxicating liquor on his breath. A roadside breath test proved positive.”

Anderson is alleged to have told Pc Burrows: “I was driving two hours ago, but you will never prove that I was drinking.”

He was arrested and taken to South Shields police station, where he was given a breath test.

Anderson, of Redgrave Close, St James’ Village, Gateshead, was found to have 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit being 35.

He was interviewed twice, first on the day of his arrest, and subsequently on September 4, 2015.

He gave no reply to any questions put to him.

Anderson failed to turn up in time for the case to be heard and it went ahead in his absence.

A message was later passed to the bench, stating that a power cut had made him sleep in, as his alarm did not go off.

He stated that he did not a have a telephone number for his solicitor.

Magistrates found the case proved in absence.

Anderson was banned from driving for 17 months.

He was also fined £660, with £620 costs and £66 surcharge.