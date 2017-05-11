Driver dies after late night accident on North East road

A man has died after an accident on a North East road late last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A189 Redheugh Bridge linking Newcastle and Gateshead at around 11.10pm.

The driver of one vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

His condition is described today as serious but not life-threatening.

The north and southbound carriageways were closed until 8am this morning to allow the collision to be dealt with.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with any information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 ext 69191 quoting reference 1274 100517.