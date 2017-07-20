Driver smelled of cannabis after being stopped by police

A police officer was ‘overwhelmed’ by the smell of cannabis after stopping a drug driver.

Graeme McGeary was pulled over by a marked patrol car in Hebburn, South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court heard.

“It was just before 9pm,” said Glenda Beck, prosecuting. “The officer observed a Ford Fiesta being driven at high speed near Collingwood Street.

“The car came to a stop of its own accord.

“When the officer approached the driver’s side, he describes himself being overwhelmed by the smell of cannabis.

“A quantity of the drug was found in the rear nearside footwell of the car.

“When analysed, McGeary was found to have a cannabis level of seven, compared to the legal limit of two.”

McGeary, 24, of Roman Road, South Shields, admitted driving with cannabis above the legal limit, and possession of cannabis, both on April 18.

David Forrester, defending, said: “Mr McGeary is described as initially driving at high speed, but he is not charged with any offence in relation to the manner of his driving.

“He has worked as a lorry driver in the past, and currently cares for his elderly mother.

“Mr McGeary was not claiming benefits because he hoped to get back into work shortly.

“Driving work will not now be available to him, so he will now have to make a benefits claim.”

McGeary was ordered to pay £235 in fines and costs, and banned from driving for 18 months.