Driver taken to hospital after road crash in South Tyneside

A driver was taken to hospital with suspected head and neck injuries following a road accident.

It happened in Monkton Lane, in the Luke's Lane area of Hebburn, just after 5pm last night, when a Ford Focus and a Toyota Corolla were involved in a smash.

Fire crews from Washington and Gateshead attended the incident, with the Focus driver rescued by officers and placed on to a long board stretcher before being given oxygen.

The driver was then taken to hospital by paramedics and was believed to be suffering from head and neck injuries.

The condition of the driver is not yet known.

The driver of the Corolla was unharmed and did not need treatment.