Drivers hit out at road scheme again

If council bosses expected praise as a long-running road scheme in South Tyneside enters its final stages - they have been reminded the work is driving some people to distraction.

Work on Lindisfarne Road roundabout started last July – in a bid to ease congestion for motorists using Newcastle Road and Leam Lane, in Jarrow - and some seven weeks of resurfacing work will begin on Monday on the £7.5million project.

The work will mean overnight road closures but the scme is due to finish, on time, in July

The wiok involves widening both the Lindisfarne and John Reid roundabouts and most of the dual carriageway in between, from two to three lanes in both directions.

It also included flood alleviation works.

The work has led to long traffic jams at peak times and Coun Allan West, lead member for housing and transport, said: “The project is on time and on budget, and in just a couple of months people will really be able to reap the benefits of the improved road layout.

“I’d like to thank people for their patience.”

Readers took to our Facebook page to have their say.

David Hall wrote: “They could have saved millions by simply switching the traffic lights off.

Billy Embleton added: “It’s been brilliant in the last two months or so with the traffic lights switched off.

“The traffic was flowing freely, there was less congestion and pedestrians have been able to cross without any issues.”

Gordon William Allen added: “The job has been dragged out for far too long. Changes are minimal but the impact on daily commutes has been immense.

“This is a small job compared to Silverlink and the progress there has been good.”

Kenny Potter noted: “So are they not bothering to put the three lanes on the actual roundabout then. As far as I can see there is no room for it.”

Steve Quittenton added: “It should have been done months ago, Every time I go past there there is only bout one or two people working. The cones on the John Reid Road have been there for months doing nothing.

Ronnie Rutter said: “They’ve built 11 miles of motorway at Scotch Corner in the time it’s taken to do this. Someone should be held accountable for the misery and mayhem it’s caused.”

Allison Robson Bailey said: “I’ve traveled that route for seven years. It’s brilliant with no traffic lights.

“Please don’t put them back.”

But Ashley Rawlings wrote: “Well done guy. You worked hard.”