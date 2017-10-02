Drivers warned of dangerous gusts as North East wakes up to strong winds

Drivers have been warned to take care on the roads today as gale force winds batter the North East.

Gusts of more than 50mph are expected in places as the week gets off to a windy start.

Forecasters say strong west or north-westerly winds may bring some disruption to transport, with short interruptions to power supplies also possible.

This morning will be very windy, with dangerous gusts and localised gales, gradually easing through the afternoon.

There will be scattered blustery showers, mainly to the west, with sunny spells in the east.

Strong winds continuing into the evening, with showers restricted to western hills. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Tonight. strong gusty winds will persist, mainly across hills and coasts, with showers dying out.

Tomorrow will see strong winds at first, but it will be dry, with very isolated showers.

The outlook for the rest of the week is wet and windy, easing on Friday.

Laura Paterson, operational chief meteorologist at the Met Office, explained how the remnants of hurricanes Lee and Maria are affecting the weather.

"Although both systems will be much weaker by the time they enter the UK's latitudes, the heat and moisture from ex-Lee will give a 'boost' to another developing area of low pressure further north, bringing some heavy rain and strong winds for many northern and western parts.

"Meanwhile, the remnants of Maria may bring some rain across southern parts of the UK later on Monday," she said.

The Met Office said it is important to stress that any weather impacts will be very different from those experienced in the Caribbean.

Forecasters added that once these areas of low pressure clear away eastwards, the weather is likely to become more settled with many places seeing some periods of dry, bright weather next week.

Bookmaker Coral has cut the odds on it being the wettest October on record to 2-1 from 4-1 following a flurry of bets yesterday morning.

The firm is also offering 5-2 for there to be snow in October, with spokesman John Hill saying: "Punters are expecting a damp outlook ahead over the next few weeks, as we have seen a flurry of bets for this month to be the wettest October on record where the odds have been slashed following a strong gamble.

"With the tail ends of hurricanes Lee and Maria still being felt, we have also cut the odds on the wind speed to reach as high as 100mph over the next seven days."