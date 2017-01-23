Drivers warned of disruption as work begins on A1 bridge

Drivers are being warned of disruption as major work begins on a section of the A1.

Work to replace the bridge joints on Blaydon Haugh Viaduct on the A1 in Gateshead, will start tonight, Monday 23 January, maintaining this important route in the region.

Highways England will be replacing the bridge joints on both sides of the carriageway between junction 73 (Derwenthaugh) and junction 74 (Scotswood).

Work will start on the southbound carriageway and temporary road plates will be fitted over the bridge so the route can remain open during the day.

The work will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am and a temporary speed limit of 50mph will be in place.

Once work is completed on the southbound carriageway, work will then start on the northbound carriageway.

Highways England project manager Michael Hoult said: “It is essential that we carry out this maintenance work on the bridge joints at Blaydon Haugh Viaduct.

“We will be carrying out the work overnight when traffic levels are at their lowest to keep disruption for drivers to a minimum.

“Laying these temporary plates over the expansion joint will allow us to keep the bridge fully open during the day to help keep drivers on the move.”

Preparatory work is being carried out on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 January. The temporary road plates will then be installed on the southbound carriageway overnight on from 8pm on Saturday 28 January until 10am on Sunday 29 January.

The southbound carriageway will then be closed overnight (8pm-6am) from Monday 30 January, seven days a week, until the bridge joint has been replaced. This work is dependent on reasonable weather conditions.

An extended closure will be required when the work has been completed on the southbound carriageway to remove the road plates. Further details on the closure will be released closer to the time.