Drivers warned to take extra care as Storm Doris brings torrential rain to the North East

Storm Doris has reached nearly 90mph on its way to batter Britain as flights have been cancelled and commuters warned they faced delays.

Doris is likely to damage buildings and send debris flying in parts of the country, the Met Office has said.

The North East looks likely to escape the brunt of the storm, which is the fourth of the winter, but the region is still subject to two severe weather warnings.

One is an amber warning for snow on the hills, with between 10cm-20cm expected over 100m and the even more on higher ground.

A yellow warning has also been issued for heavy rain, with as much as 40mm expected, which has the potential to lead to some travel disruption and localised flooding.

The storm reaches its peak in the North East between about noon and 4pm, with gusts of 50-60mph expected.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said: "Winds are really starting to pick up now, mainly across western parts of the country."

Aer Lingus cancelled 12 flights between the UK and the Republic of Ireland in anticipation of the winds and Heathrow Airport warned customers to check their flights before travelling.

Network Rail warned of delays and cancellations after imposing speed restrictions for safety reasons.

Limits of 50mph would be observed on some services run by Southeastern, Arriva Trains Wales, Chiltern Railways, Grand Central, TransPennine Express and Virgin Trains East Coast.

Britain is expected to be battered with winds of up to 80mph at the storm's peak and Highways England has issued a weather alert on major roads.

Particularly at risk are high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes, and drivers are "strongly advised" to avoid travelling on some stretches of road in Yorkshire, the Midlands, and the East and North West.

Richard Leonard, head of road safety at Highways England, said: "We're expecting Storm Doris to have a significant impact on the roads throughout the day so are urging drivers to consider changing their plans if necessary and to slow down in stormy weather.

"Drivers should look out for warnings on the electronic message signs and listen for updates in radio travel bulletins."

Amber warnings predict strong winds and heavy rain in parts of north Wales, the Midlands, and the East and North West, while winds as fast as 60mph are also expected to batter

Storm Doris is expected to move on quickly, with the worst of the weather gone by this evening.

While further Atlantic gusts will bring more rain and wind through the weekend and into next week, they are not expected to reach the heights of Doris.

AA spokesman John Snowling said: "The unpleasant combination of torrential rain, severe gales and heavy snow will create some very poor driving conditions, with the potential for roads to be affected by black ice, debris or standing water.

"Wind can also bring down tree branches, blow you off course or blow other vehicles into your path.

"Expect travel disruption as some roads will be treacherous."