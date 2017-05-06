Drop-in session aims to bust myths around dying

A drop-in event is aiming to banish the myths around funerals and dying.

South Tyneside bereavement support group The Cruse Crew have joined forces with Co-operative Funeral Care to host a coffee morning and advice session on Wednesday to mark Dying Matters Week

The event, at The Armstrong Hall, in Stanhope Road, South Shields, will give people the chance to find out more about the options around various funeral plans, wills, power of attorney and selling property as part of an estate.

A funeral director will also be on hand to talk to those who have questions relating to funerals along with a representative from Cruse Bereavement Care Tyneside who be available to talk to people about the charity’s one to one bereavement support service they provide.

Dawn Noble-Battersby, care centre manager, at Co-operative Funeral Care, South Shields, said: “We want to highlight Dying Matters Week, to try and dispel some of the myths around dying and funerals.

“We also want to try and reduce the stress and anxiety that can occur when a loved one dies and your suddenly left to organise a funeral and sort out estates and you don’t know where to start.

“What we are hoping to do through this event is to try and take away some of the stress by highlighting the various options including what plans you can make and put in place now.”

Representatives from The Cruse Crew - a bereavement support group for adults and children - will also be available to chat to.

The event has been organised as part of Dying Matters Week which runs from Monday and aims to raise awareness of dying, death and bereavement.

The event will take place from 10am until 1pm with a later session from 5pm until 8pm.

There is no need to make an appointment, people can call in for an informal chat during those times.