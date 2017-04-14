Drugs seized after tip-off

Two men who were arrested after cannabis plants were found in the back of a van have been released on police bail.

Officers had stopped the vehicle near to the Swan House roundabout in Newcastle after receiving a tip-off of a group of men acting suspiciously outside an address in Stanhope Road, South Shields on Wednesday morning.

The van was found to contain a quantity of cannabis plants.

Meanwhile, police say a search of the property by police in Stanhope Road discovered the remnants of a cannabis farm.

Two men – aged 39 and 27 – who were arrested in connection with the incident have now been released on police bail pending further investigations.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called at 10.50am to Stanhope Road on Wednesday.

“Officers attended and found the remnants of a cannabis farm. As a result of inquiries, a van was stopped near Swanhouse roundabout in Newcastle and two men arrested.

“Cannabis plants were found in the back of the vehicle.

“The men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying cannabis and have been released under investigation.”

Anyone with information on drugs is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.