Drunk woman attacked businessman and female employee in racist onslaught outside South Shields lettings agency

A drunken woman hurled racist abuse at a businessman as he left his office.

Sonia Stokoe, 43, swore at the man ‘at least 15 times’ South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Laura Lax, prosecuting, said the incident happened as the man was leaving his office at Westoe Lettings in South Shields.

She added: “He was accompanied by a member of staff and Stokoe and a male friend were sitting outside on a bench.

“He knew both of them and asked them to stop swearing and behaving in a drunken manner.”

The court heard Stokoe, of John Williamson Street, South Shields, launched a tirade of racist abuse.

She added: “She also punched him in the chest. Stokoe then turned her attention to the woman, calling her a slag, and punching her.

“Both victims left the scene in his car with Stokoe shouting more abuse as they drove away.”

Stokoe admitted racially aggravated common assault, and common assault on October 3.

The court heard she has previous convictions for being drink and disorderly, and for racially aggravated common assault, and owes more than £3,300 in unpaid court fines.

Charlton Carr, defending, said: “This is a straightforward matter, Ms Stokoe has difficulties with alcohol.

“She is receiving help on a voluntary basis. A community order would formalise that help.”

Stokoe was sentenced to a community order for 12 months, including a curfew of 27 days, 30 days of rehabilitation activity.

She was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to each victim.