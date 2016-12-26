Dylan raises £1000 for hospice by turning his bedroom into Santa’s Grotto

A schoolboy who transformed his bedroom into Santa’s grotto has raised more than £1,000 for charity,

Dylan Simpson gave his room a festive makeover in a bid to raise cash for St Clare’s Hospice in Jarrow.

Dylan Simpson with his sister Ava in his bedroom which he turned into a Santa's Grotto.

The 11-year-old from Snowberry Grove, Cleadon Vale, South Shields, then charged his relatives and friends to visit his ‘grotto’.

The Westoe Crown Primary School pupil has run the same fundraising idea for the last three years, with his total getting more impressive each time.

Last week Dylan handed over his collection to St Clare’s.

Tyler Anderson, the charity’s community fundraiser, said: “Dylan is such an inspirational boy, he goes above and beyond to help others and has worked extremely hard to raise this money.

Dylan is such an inspirational boy. Tyler Anderson

“It is an incredible amount to be handing over to the hospice and we are so grateful.”

Dylan had boosted his fund by hosting raffles and tombolas at Temple Park Centre on weekends.

He’s also been helping out at the St Clare’s Charity Shop in Prince Edward Road, South Shields, where he had a sponsor form collecting donations.

Mum Jill Simpson, 33, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of him for giving up his time like this and continuing to do it year after year for charity. He has a heart of gold.”

Dylan spent the first week in December decorating his bedroom – even wrapping up his drawers in festive paper.

Over the last few years he’s amassed quite a collection of Christmas decorations - picking up many for half price in the January sales.