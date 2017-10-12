East Boldon’s Karl clicketty-clicks with on-line bingo giant tombola

Karl Wood’s number has come up at one of the North East’s fastest growing technology firms.

Karl, from East Boldon, has been promoted in his role with online bingo firm tombola.

He was already a senior member of the tombola team but has now been appointed Head of Operations (Arcade).

Tombola currently employs more than 300 staff in the UK and 70 across Italy, Spain and Gibraltar.

It has one of the region’s largest tech teams – unlike many other online gaming companies, tombola’s own designers and developers create all the games for its popular and successful website and apps, as well as tombola arcade, the department which Karl will head.

It is a new offering, giving people the opportunity to play arcade games on the go.

Karl completed a physics degree at Oriel College, at the University of Oxford, and then a Master’s Degree in computing science at Newcastle University, then worked in games design at studio Ubisoft Reflections before joining tombola as a junior developer in April 2011.

“My new role involves leading on the technical delivery of new Arcade products and helping to develop new games,” he said.

“The sector in which tombola Arcade operates is a very different market for us.

“We’re very strong in the bingo sector, but have a small – but quickly growing – share of the online arcade market.

“It’s going to be an exciting few years as we grow that market share.”

Karl’s promotion is one of four new department head appointments at the firm.

Alongside Karl will be Marc Russell, Head of Operations (Bingo); Neil Guy, Head of Operations (International) and Ian Walshaw, Head of Central Operations.

“We are two years into our 20:20 five-year strategy to double our turnover and our workforce,” explained tombola Chief Executive Phil Cronin.

“We are ahead of where we need to be and these appointments will help us achieve our ambitions – or exceed them.

“I’m really excited to be working with such a talented team, three of whom have been promoted from within the company,” he added.

Tombola’s is currently building a new £7million HQ on the riverside in Sunderland as part of its commitment to its North East roots.