Eastenders star and Blue singer lend their support to Bradley Lowery's charity fixture

A veteran soap star and a pop singer have added their backing to Bradley Lowery's memorial match.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale in Eastenders, and Simon Webbe, of Blue, have urged people to get involved in the event, which will be staged by Everton FC on Sunday, September 3.

In a video posted on Twitter, Adam tells viewers: "Come and see Bradley Lowery's celebrity match on September 3" with Simon adding: "Make sure you come, it's your duty."

Tickets are already on sale for the game, which will see heavyweight boxing star Tony Bellew lead Bradley’s Blues and TV star and businesswoman Katie Price lead the The Lowery Legends.

The team names have been picked by Bradley's mum Gemma.

Her son Bradley, six, who lived with his family in Blackhall, died in July after losing his battle against neuroblastoma cancer.

Thousands will be cheering the teams on at the match to be held in Bradley Lowery's honour.

Tony's team will feature singer-songwriter Olly Murs and Hollywood actor and Little Boy Blue star Stephen Graham, X Factor winner and now Coronation Street star Shayne Ward and Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans.

Katie team will see model and reality TV star Calum Best join F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch, TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent, TV personality Dan Osborne and Union J’s Josh Cuthbert.

More players for the will be announced in the lead up to the game.

The charity game has been arranged in conjunction with the Lowery family and the Bradley Lowery Foundation and, with the assistance of celebrity football organiser Sellebrity Soccer, will see proceeds raised benefit the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Everton in the Community.



Young Sunderland supporter Bradley won the hearts of football fans around the world during his brave battle against neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancer, before his sad passing in July aged six.



Tickets for the ‘Bradley Lowery Celebrity Charity Match’ can be purchased online at www.evertonfc.com/tickets or over the phone on 0151 556 1878.

Alternatively, they can also be bought from Goodison Road ticket office or the Club’s city centre ticket facility in Everton Two.