Easter bank holiday bin days - when do you need to put out yours for collection?

South Tyneside households who have their bin collected tomorrow will need to hold on a day before putting their's out to be emptied.

Streets where collections usually take place on Fridays will see South Tyneside Council's refuse team visit on Saturday because of the Easter break.

All other residents will not see a change to their collection.

To check your collection date click here and enter your postcode.

Details of the council's recycling and waste centre at Middlefields can be found here.

Sunderland City Council will continue to run its service tomorrow, so people are being asked to put them out to be emptied as usual.

It does not run collections on Mondays.

Opening times for the authority's waste reception and recycling centres can be found here.