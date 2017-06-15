Eddie takes the wheel at South Shields car dealers

Eddie McCartney is hitting the career fast lane after landing a new job.

The 46-year-old is the latest addition to the sales team at Jennings Ford Direct in Newcastle Road dealership, in South Shields.

Originally from Glasgow, Eddie has more than 15 years’ experience in new and used car and motorbike sales.

He moved to the North East 12 months ago and lives in Gateshead.

In his new role at the Jennings Ford Direct dealership, he will be working as part of an eleven-strong sales team.

Eddie’s responsibilities will include selling nearly new Ford cars, contributing towards achieving monthly and quarterly sales objectives, liaising with existing and potential customers, in addition to delivering vehicles and attending regular training courses in order to keep up-to-speed with new model launches and maintain product knowledge.

He is looking forward to getting to grips with a new challenge.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to be working for such a well-respected and long established motor dealer group, whose core set of values are to provide competitively-priced high quality products combined with delivering the highest level of award-winning customer service,” he said.

Over the years, Eddie has gained valuable experience and knowledge in the motor industry.

He spent 12 years working as a sales executive for two independent Glasgow-based motor dealer groups, prior to spending time working overseas.

Selling cars and motorbikes to the American military resulted in him spending two years based in Germany and than another year in Turkey.

Prior to embarking on a career in motors and bikes, Eddie also spent 10 years running his own taxi business based at Glasgow Airport.

David Walker, general sales manager at the South Tyneside branch, said: “Eddie’s appointment is part of an on-going recruitment drive, which has resulted in a number of job opportunities across several departments, including sales, service and parts.

“We are delighted to welcome Eddie, who has a wealth of experience and knowledge in sales, to the team.”

The Jennings Ford Direct dealership sells quality approved used vehicles delivered direct from the manufacturer, in addition to offering a number of after sales facilities.