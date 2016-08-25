GCSE results: Full list of results for South Tyneside schools

Students across South Tyneside are celebrating after notching up another impressive set of GCSE results.

A total of 66% of students in the borough secured five A* to C passes – maintaining the standard from last year.

The number of students picking up five or more GCSEs including English and maths remained steady at almost 59% – a 0.8% rise on last year’s figure.

Coun Joan Atkinson, lead member for children, young people and families, said: “This is an excellent set of results for which our young people are to be commended.

“We recognise that much of this success is due to the support of their families and carers, not to mention our excellent teaching and support staff.”

Among the many success stories was Mortimer Community College which saw the number of students picking up five GCSEs soar from 53% last year to 61% this year.

Jarrow School also saw a five% rise in the number of students receiving five GCSEs at grade A* to C.

Meanwhile Harton Technology College saw the number of students securing GCSES in both maths and English jump from 61% last year to 66% this year.

Coun Atkinson added: “Providing our young people with an all-round excellent education remains a core priority for the council.

“However, we are not complacent and will continue to make every effort to make sure, going forward, all our young people receive the best possible education.”

For those students whose results are better or worse than expected, the council’s Services for Young People is organising some drop-in sessions at Ocean Road Community Association tomorrow and next Tuesday and Wednesday between 1pm and 5pm.

For more information, visit the Services for Young People in South Tyneside Facebook page or ring 0191 424 7400.

GCSE results for South Tyneside schools in 2016:

* Boldon

% English and Maths GCSEs (A* - C) - 61%

% 5+ A*- C (inc Eng & Maths) - 57%

* Harton Technology College

% English and Maths GCSEs (A* - C) - 66%

% 5+ A*- C (inc Eng & Maths) - 64%

* Hebburn Comprehensive

% English and Maths GCSEs (A* - C) - 64%

% 5+ A*- C (inc Eng & Maths) - 62%

* Jarrow School

% English and Maths GCSEs (A* - C) - 54%

% 5+ A*- C (inc Eng & Maths) - 50%

* Mortimer Community College

% English and Maths GCSEs (A* - C) - 65%

% 5+ A*- C (inc Eng & Maths) - 58%

* South Shields Community School

% English and Maths GCSEs (A* - C) - 38%

% 5+ A*- C (inc Eng & Maths) - 35%

* St Joseph’s Catholic Academy

% English and Maths GCSEs (A* - C) - 55%

% 5+ A*- C (inc Eng & Maths) - 55%

* St Wilfrid’s RC College

% English and Maths GCSEs (A* - C) - 75%

% 5+ A*- C (inc Eng & Maths) - 75%

* Whitburn CE Academy

% English and Maths GCSEs (A* - C) - 86%

% 5+ A*- C (inc Eng & Maths) - 85%