GCSE results: Headteacher praises South Shields Community School pupils as results improve across the board

Pupils at South Shields Community School have been praised for their hardwork as overall grades improve.

Headteacher Allie Denholm was at the school in Nevinson Avenue, South Shields, today, to greet students as they arrived nervously to pick up their GCSE results.

Students arrive at South Shields Community School to collect their GCSE results.

Some came with their parents while others were accompanied by friends to find out their exam fate.

There were tears of relief and joy as envelopes were opened and students realised they had achieved the grades they needed to further their education or move onto the next stage of their life.

Praising pupils on their exam success, Mrs Denholm said: "There has been improvement across the board in regards to progress.

"We have seen improvements and achievements in English which is a really key area for us.

Ethan Alexander and Emily Coates are pleased with their results

"The performance of students who historically struggled have improved considerably - pupils with special needs like dysexia, low ability students and girls their performance has all improved. We have had some real stand out perforamces from certain students.

"I'm really pleased with the progress. We have improved considerably from last year. On average our children are doing better."

One of the students who achieved top marks at South Shields Community School was Ethan Collinson with five A*s and five As.

The teenager who one day wants to work with medicine said: "I felt pretty good going for my results. I had worked hard so I wasn't too nervous.

Lily Arnold was shocked at the results she had achieved

"I have been studying quite a lot. I'm happy with my results as they are what I wanted.

"O'm just relieved they are all over as I don't have them hanging over me anymore."

Lily Arnold wasn't as sure about her results being unable to sleep the night before. She achieved one A*, three As, three Bs and one C.

The 16-year-old from Whiteleas said: "I only got about an hour's sleep the night before as I was worrying so much. I didn't want to go into theb schooll I was just goign to stay at home and let them post them out to me, but all my friends were going so I went.

Exam success pupil Ethan Collinson is proud of his results

"All the teachers were there telling me to open the envelope and they were smiling so I thought I must have done something right. When I opened them the results were better than I expected them to be. I was just shocked, I was expecting Cs and Ds.

"I came back and told my nana and she was really happy and then phoned my mam at work and she said she was going to cry. I just feel so relieved now it's all over."

Callum Tooth was also one of the school's top achievers gaining three A*s, four As and two Bs.

Other students who also done well include Ethan Alexander, 16, who achieved two Ds, four Fs and two Es in his results despite missing school for five months due to an illness.

He said: "I've been off school for quite a while due to being ill and I also took ill during one of my exams so one of them is an estimated grade so to pass them all, it's great. I'm hoping to work in animal care and I've already got a place at Kirkley Hall."

Fellow student Emily Coates, 16, said: "I'm quite happy with my results."

Callum Tooth celebrates achieving top exam results

Emily achieved one A, two Bs, two Cs, two Ds and one E. She added: "It was really stressful the night before but now I'm so relieved.

"I'm hoping to do sports coaching at Sunderland College."

