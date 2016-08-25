GCSE results: Jarrow School pupils shocked by great results

Pupils at Jarrow School were over the moon when they picked up their GCSE results today.

The school, in Field Terrace, saw 54% of its mainstream pupils (not including post-11 education) scoop five A* to C grades including maths and English, an 11% increase on last year.

Jarrow School pupils, from left, Niamh Chapman, Adrienne Kearvell and Beth Lawson, are all off to Newcastle College Sixth Form after collecting their GCSE results.

Overall, 55% of mainstream pupils earned five A* to C grades.

Headteacher Jill Gillies said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the results. The number of pupils achieving five A* to C grades including maths and English has increased by 11% this year, which demonstrates the hard work and determination of our students.”

Among the high achievers was Joseph Barclay, 16, from Jarrow, who earned an A*, six As and three Bs.

He’s off to Harton Sixth Form and hopes to go into medicine.

Jarrow School pupil Matthew McGregor collects his GCSE results.

He said: “I felt relieved when I opened them and I was surprised that I’d done so well in some of the subjects.

“I did better than I thought I was going to and I’m just glad it’s all over now.”

Blane Stamps, 16, from Jarrow, also hopes to go into medicine after studying A-levels at Harton Sixth Form.

He picked up nine As, one B and one C at GCSE.

He said: “I was over the moon, it didn’t feel real, I was shocked.

“In some subjects I did a lot better than I thought I was going to. I’m looking forward to sixth form now.”

Niamh Chapman, 16, from Hebburn, picked up two As, five Bs and three Cs, and is off to Newcastle Sixth Form College.

She said: “I was nervous before I opened them but then really pleased for myself, it’s been hard work but it was all worth it in the end.”

Adrienne Kearvell, 16, from Jarrow, scooped four As, six Bs and one C.

She’s going to Newcastle Sixth Form College in September and hopes to become a vet.

She said: “I couldn’t have been happier when I opened my results, I did a lot better than I thought I was going to do and now I’m really excited about going to college.”

Beth Lawson, 16, from Jarrow, earned an A*, four As, four Bs and one C. She’s also going to Newcastle Sixth Form College.

She said: “I was really relieved when I opened my results because I’d been panicking about them. I’m so happy with them.”

Matthew McGregor, 16, from Jarrow, picked up an A*, five As, three Bs and a C.

He’s going to Newcastle Sixth Form College to study A-levels.

He said: “I was nervous but really excited to get my results, and I was so pleased with them.

“It’s been a hard year so I’m glad that it’s all over now. The hard work was worth it in the end.”