Search

Nursery at centre of safety row is praised by Ofsted

Ashfield Nursery in the grounds of South Tyneside District Hospital.

Ashfield Nursery in the grounds of South Tyneside District Hospital.

A South Tyneside nursery which was criticised by education bosses over child safety issues has been given a ‘good’ rating.

Component:1.8327146.1484064792, , ,$mergedBody