Open day at college for youngsters interested in going to sea

Youngsters interested in going to sea are invited to South Tyneside College tomorrow to find out more about it.

Some of Britain's biggest shipping companies will be represented as they bid to help people launch careers.

Training managers from the companies will join specialist staff at South Shields Marine School to give guidance on life in the Merchant Navy.

At an advice day, they will give support to those seeking to become deck, engine and electro-technical cadet officer recruits.

They will also provide information about how the companies sponsor cadets and employ them during and after land and sea-based training.

The firms enjoy close relationships with the marine school, which is part of South Tyneside College and carries out training on their behalf.

Established in 1861, it operates specialist programmes that get new cadets ship-shape for well-paid and fulfilling lives on the ocean waves.

Principal Gary Hindmarch said the event, which runs from 10am to 3pm, would provide the best possible advice to would-be recruits.

He said: “Shipping Day is the perfect opportunity for people who are considering joining the Merchant Navy, to find out all they need to know.

“We have a hugely positive relationship with Britain’s major shipping companies and have worked closely with them over many years.

“Shipping Day is an important event in our calendar and helps these companies to identify talented people who may want a career at sea.

“Those who come along can speak to the shipping company representatives and to the marine school’s own experts.

“A career at sea is hugely enjoyable, secure, and very well paid.

"I hope people will join us to find out how we can help them embark on this career challenge.”

The marine school is based within the college’s Westoe campus in South Shields, with the main entrance on St Georges Avenue and other parking off Grosvenor Road.

Cadets who qualify can work on a variety of vessels in the modern Merchant Navy.

These include container ships, cruise liners, ferries, oil and gas tankers, chemical carriers, bulk carriers, cable layers, car carriers and Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels.

Deck officers are responsible for passage planning, the safe navigation of the vessel, cargo loading and discharge, ship stability, communications and the maintenance of hull and deck equipment.

They must be a good team member and interested in technology, with good mathematical, written and verbal skills, as well as confidence, enthusiasm and self-reliance.

Marine engineering officers are responsible for the running and maintenance of a ship’s engine room.

They operate and maintain all the propulsion, power generation, lifts, refrigeration plant, pumping and ventilation systems.

Those training for this position must be practically minded, resourceful, have a real interest in mechanical and electrical systems and a willingness to learn new technology and adapt new skills.

Once qualified, they will lead and supervise a team of professional engineering personnel at sea and in port.

Demand for Electro-Technical Officers (ETO) is rapidly increasing due to the use of ever more modern technologies at sea.

ETOs manage and maintain a sophisticated range of electrical, electronic and engineering equipment to maximise a vessel’s operational safety and efficiency.

Those present at the Shipping Day will also include current cadets, who will provide insight into the training process.

More information on the event and South Shields Marine School’s provision is available by visiting www.stc.ac.uk or by calling 0191 427 3500.