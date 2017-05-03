Parents reveal their pet hates about the school run

Even though the new school term has just restarted, frustrations are already starting to show as parents reveal their top school-run gripes.

Bad parking by other parents is the number one concern, with a third of parents citing it as their biggest bugbear, according to a new study from online parenting resource www.familiesonline.co.uk.

Pet hates at the school gates.

Indeed, 84 per cent of parents believe more needs to be done to tackle the growing problem of disrespectful and dangerous parkers.

More than a third of parents say they would be in favour of a traffic warden scheme (made up of parents and teachers) who volunteer to issue ‘school parking tickets’ to bad parkers – with the fines donated to the Parents and Teachers Association.

Almost another third believe it is appropriate to name and shame bad parkers in school newsletters and on school noticeboards.

In an ideal world, 16 per cent of those questioned say they would ban people who live within a two-mile radius of the school from driving when they can easily walk.

However, a further 16 per cent say there is little point in doing anything about the parking problem, as they believe things won’t change.

Bad parking wasn’t the only thing that got parents hot under the collar.

The second biggest complaint was the growing numbers of parents setting a bad example to children by smoking outside the school gates during drop-off and pick-up times.

Another major irritation for parents, ranking in the top three, was dog mess on the ground outside school.

Faye Mingo, a mother of two and marketing director at Families, said: “Bad parkers continue to be a problem for parents and schools during the school run, but what is interesting is the number of parents that want to take action to do something about it.

“The numbers of parents smoking outside school despite the education geared towards young people around the dangers and health issues associated with cigarettes is also worrying.”

Top pet hates at the school gates

1. Bad parking

2. Parents smoking outside school

3. Dog mess outside school

4. ‘Cliquey’ mums gossiping

5. Groups of parents chatting and blocking surrounding pathways

6. Toddlers on scooters

7. Teachers lurking at the gates to shame late arrivals