Pupils at Jarrow school donate artwork to South Tyneside District Hospital

Budding artists at a Jarrow school have paid tribute to the doctors and nurses at South Tyneside District Hospital by donating a piece of their artwork.

The pupils at Simonside Primary presented their work to the hospital for display in the main reception of the accident and emergency department.

About 30 five and six-year-olds in Year One contributed to the painting, which has been done in the style of comic book illustrations.

Class teacher and deputy headteacher Lisa Pegman said: “The theme for the children’s work this term has been ‘How we can help superheroes save the world’.

“And for this art project they wanted to highlight the work of our local doctors and nurses.

“They were absolutely thrilled when they learned one of their paintings was going to go on display in the hospital for everyone to see.”

Ali James, unit manager for acute paediatrics, said: “The children are obviously really talented and their fabulous picture will really brighten up the reception area.”