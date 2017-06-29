School to be closed following death of teacher Julie Parkin

A school is to be closed tomorrow following the death of a much-loved teacher.

Julie Parkin, a Year 3 and 4 teacher at West Boldon Primary School, was found stabbed to death at her home in Castletown, Sunderland early on Tuesday morning.

Floral tributes have been left outside the school.

The school is to be closed tomorrow for an 'additional day of reflection'.

A spokesman for the school said: "Both pupils and staff have been deeply saddened by the loss of a much-loved and respected teacher.

"The decision has been taken to close the school to give the school community an additional day of reflection."

The school closure comes after a special assembly was held at the school as pupils and staff came together to remember Mrs Parkin, a 39-year-old mum-of-two from Kirkwall Close.

Following her death, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.