South Shields pupils celebrate double award

Staff and pupils at a primary school in South Tyneside are celebrating after receiving two health and fitness awards.

St Bede’s RC Primary School, on Claypath Lane, South Shields, has earned a Healthy Schools Award and the Kite Mark Gold Award from the National School Games Committee.

The Kite Mark Gold Award saw staff and pupils presented with a gold plaque from the committee, to honour the school’s commitment to school sport and development of PE.

PE co-ordinator Brian McVittie said: “The school has been recognised for a wide range of sports provision. “This includes taking part in large numbers in inter-school competitions, as well as successes at county level.”

The school was also praised for the way it promotes the Olympic legacy by awarding their children for displaying Olympic values such as respect, determination and excellence.

Mr. McVittie said: “This demonstrates how sport can be used as a vehicle to improve all aspects of school life. “Sport has the ability to enhance pupils discipline, determination, character, communication, resilience and team work skills, which provide the tools to success in all subject areas.”

The school also received the Healthy Schools Award for their wider work in encouraging children to live healthy lives by appreciating the importance of such as eating properly and positive mental health.

Mr. McVittie added: “Everyone at St Bede’s should be proud of these awards. They have all played their part.

“But most importantly, they are awards for our fantastic children who seek to lead healthy lives and enthusiastically get involved in school sport.”