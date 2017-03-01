South Shields school pupils to take part in World Book Day events

Pupils from two schools are set to take part in World Book Day celebrations in South Tyneside.

The celebration of writers, illustrators and reading is being held today and will be marked in more than 100 countries around the world.

Events have been organised throughout the borough and funded through Arts Council England (ACE) as part of South Tyneside Council’s Arts in Libraries project.

The initiative aims to add arts activity into libraries and is managed in partnership with The Customs House.

Storyteller Mica Hind is hosting sessions on traditional pirate tales at The Word, The National Centre for the Written Word, for Hadrian Park Primary School and Marine Park Primary School.

South Tyneside Libraries will also be working at The Word with Jarrow School, South Shields Community School and Hebburn Comprehensive School on a project based on writer Dan Smith’s book Boy X.

Pauline Martin, reader development librarian, said: “Dan Smith will be with us on the day and groups will be working in the Open Zone area designing a comic based on his book.

“Pupils will also be working with artist Susan Cairns to design alternative book covers for Boy X.

“We’re delighted to be hosting our first World Book Day at The Word, and hope to attract new visitors to what is a fantastic building.”

For older readers, The Word is hosting a visit by Killer Women – a group of London-based crime writers who will be meeting readers this Saturday and holding workshops on Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

For more information go to www.theworduk.org.uk.