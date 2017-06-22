South Tyneside College ranked alongside Durham University in new grading system

South Tyneside College has been ranked alongside Durham University in the new Teaching Excellence Framework

The new system is a government-backed assessment scheme of undergraduate teaching quality across all higher education institutions in England, which also includes some institutions in Scotland and Wales, with others opting not to take part.

More than 130 UK universities and other higher education institutions being awarded gold, silver or bronze ratings for the quality of their teaching.

The silver rating puts South Tyneside College alongside Durham University, which was one of the UK's leading universities which missed out on the top gold award.