South Tyneside youngsters jump for joy after competition success

Students are jumping for joy after taking the top places in a trampolining competition.

South Shields School pupil Charley Dobson clinched a second place and Katie Watson a third in the Tyne and Wear trampoline final at the AAA Sports Centre in Sunderland.

The success followed on from an inter-schools contest which saw seven competitors from South Shields School ranked between first and third as a 37-strong squad battled for honours.

Katie, Charley and Emily Snell all clinched first places in various categories, Mina Corner and Abbie Coates got second places and Tegan Clark and Abbie Rome both gained third places.

Other schools taking part in the annual competition were Harton Technology College, St Wilfrid’s RC College, Mortimer Community College, St Joseph’s Academy and Boldon School, with students completing a set routine and a voluntary performance.

Katie, who has won competitions at a national level, said: “Competitions can be quite nerve-wracking, but they no longer phase me after competing for the past five years.

“Everybody did really well and we were delighted with the squad’s performance.”

Abbie Rome added: “When we first started the trampolining squad we didn’t have that many members, but it has really taken off. We help coach the Years 7 and 8s, which helps us as the leadership aspect forms part of our GCSE PE qualification.”

Katie said: “It is so much fun and feels really worthwhile helping the younger children build their confidence and develop their skills.”

Headteacher Allie Denholm, said: “The trampolining squad really is going from strength to strength and is a great example of how our students work across year groups to help each other.

“They have developed real spirit and skills and the success of the recent competition has spread throughout the school boosting pride and lifting aspirations.”