South Tyneside youngsters ‘takeover’ council for the day

Young people from South Tyneside made the most of an opportunity to make their voices heard as part of this year’s Commissioner’s Takeover Day.

A number of youngsters from the across the bor0ugh worked alongside Deputy Leader, Councillor Alan Kerr, and Lead Member for Children, Young People and Families, Councillor Joan Atkinson, for the day.

They were given an insight into the activities of South Tyneside Council and shared their thoughts on services that directly affect young people.

Coun Atkinson said: “Commissioner’s Takeover Day is really important as it gives us a unique opportunity to hear feedback from our young people on the issues and services that matter to them.

“They bring a fresh approach and I’m sure their suggestions on how we can improve things will be very useful.”

The young people were also able to attend local authority meetings and briefings designed at giving them a greater understanding of the workings of the council.

Coun Kerr added: “It is interesting for our young people to see local democracy in action as it gives them an insight into the range and complexity of the issues that local councillors deal with on a daily basis.

“It is also a wonderful opportunity for young people to get involved in their local council and find out more about the world of work in general.”