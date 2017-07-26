Students have the key to help others

It was a night to remember for a group of disadvantaged young people thanks to the support of a group of Hebburn students.

Ten pupils from Hebburn Comprehensive School organised a big event to bring together the group from across the region for a night of fun and celebration.

The students have been participating in a skills development programme run by The Key, a north east-based youth development charity.

Funded by Children in Need, the programme aims to provide in depth support to 10 young people to help them build their skills and gain vital experience through the planning and delivering of two large young people events.

Students from Hebburn Comprehensive had been tasked with using their creativity and individuality to plan their first event for young people who, like them, had been supported by The Key.

The youngsters wanted to bring together young people from across the region to make new friends and build contacts for the future.

After weeks of planning and organising, 120 young people from youth organisations across the region gathered on the Quayside dock to set sail on a Pirate themed river cruise filled with games, entertainment, all planned by Hebburn students.

Claire Sharp, Hebburn Comprehensive School teacher, said: “The young people embraced the planning of this event with enthusiasm and imagination.

“With The Key’s support they have gone from strength to strength, starting as novice party planners to star event organisers.

“Their hard work and dedication resulted in a successful and fun filled event, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Abbie Foster, fundraising and marketing manager of The Key said: “The Key aims to inspire belief in young people by challenging young people from across the north east to deliver their own projects.

“The party organised by the students was an absolutely spectacular project.

“It was great to see the young people take their own interests and creativity and turn them into something that young people from across the region could enjoy.

“This is what The Key is all about and it’s great to see the young people truly make it their own.”

The Key has been engaging young people from across the region for 25 years this year.

For more information visit www.thekeyuk.org