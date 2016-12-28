Thumbs up for South Tyneside childcare club

A community group is celebrating being given the thumbs-up from Ofsted inspectors.

The education watchdogs have praised the work of Hedworthfield Community Association for its early years childcare provision.

Staff work as a strong team to maintain the high quality Ofsted

Following a recent inspection of the Fellgate centre, which runs childcare sessions before and after school and through the school holidays, inspectors said leadership, quality of teaching and the personal development of children are all good.

Hedworthfield Community Association was registered in 1993 and employs seven members of staff, who also support children with special educational needs and disabilities.

In their report, the inspectors said the management of the Jarrow group takes the views of parents, staff and children on board.

They said: “Staff work as a strong team to maintain the high quality of children’s experiences at the club.

“Children engage in many activities that help them to co-operate with others, share and take turns. Older and younger children play very well together.

“Staff are positive role models. Children are polite and behave well, listening and responding to adults and each other appropriately.

“Children are cared for in a safe and secure environment. Staff assess risks to identify and minimise any potential hazards. They are deployed well to help keep children safe from harm.

“Staff promote children’s independence and confidence well in a variety of ways. They provide plenty of opportunities for children to make choices and develop their own play ideas.

“Staff maintain effective relationships with parents, schools and external agencies, enabling them to gain better knowledge about the children. Parents report that children are keen to attend and staff are always warm and welcoming.”

They said to improve further the centre should embed the recently established programme for staff’s professional development and review the impact this has on the children.