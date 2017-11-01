Eight weeks for South Shields man who admitted harassment

A man who was jailed indefinitely 11 years ago for his part in a revenge shooting is back behind bars after being arrested by a firearms officer at his home in South Tyneside.

Thomas Dalton, 38, of Richmond Road in South Shields, was originally arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after police were called to the Richmond Road area of West Park on Thursday evening.

Thomas Dalton

Officers stressed there was no danger to the public after they carried out their operation.

Dalton was charged with harassment without fear and was subject to licence recall to prison.

He appeared at Newcastle Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to a total of eight weeks’ imprisonment.

The sentence included four weeks for the harassment charge and a further four consecutive weeks of a suspended sentence, which was activated by the court.

He was also told to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said the charge related to text messages that were sent over a period of eight weeks.

He said police searched Dalton’s home and a firearms officer cautioned and arrested him.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said at the time: “The 38-year-old was arrested at an address in the area of Richmond Road earlier this evening.

“At no stage was there any wider risk to the public.”

In October 2006, Dalton and another man were jailed indefinitely by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court for their part in a revenge shooting in the city.

Dalton and his accomplice used a jeep to ram the victim’s car and then gave chase.

One man then got out of the car outside an address in Throckley and fired at the victim.

The court heard the pair had wrongly been told he was a police informer when they were recruited by a third-party.

The victim’s survived two point-blank shots.

He suffered injuries to his thigh and torso, which could have proved fatal.

Dalton was one of four people to be found guilty of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was jailed indefinitely for public protection and was told he must serve at least six years.