Eight-year-old 'beautiful little girl' is named as victim of Manchester Arena suicide attack

An eight-year-old girl has been confirmed as one of the fatalities in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

Saffie Rose Roussos was at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and Saffie's sister, Ashlee Bromwich, aged in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire, who are both now in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends said.

The news comes after a desperate appeal was made to trace the whereabouts of Saffie.

Friends posted an appeal on Facebook in a desperate bid to trace her.

Th headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, Chris Upton, where Saffie was a pupil, said: "Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word.

"She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."

